FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,160 shares of company stock worth $1,435,480. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.