Danske Upgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to “Hold”

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVCBF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $16.02 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

