Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 36.3% in October

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 661,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.