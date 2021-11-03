Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Grows By 37.0%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.