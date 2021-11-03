Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to C$135.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

