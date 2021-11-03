Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.07

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.07 and traded as high as $101.15. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $100.77, with a volume of 23,775 shares trading hands.

LUKOY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

