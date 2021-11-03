Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.70. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 78,323 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AD.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.28. The stock has a market cap of C$836.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.