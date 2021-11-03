Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Fortis stock opened at C$55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.20. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

