Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.26. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 282,003 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of C$496.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

