Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Head-To-Head Review

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

This table compares Karooooo and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million 5.36 $19.41 million $1.03 33.98 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.80 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Karooooo and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karooooo currently has a consensus target price of $45.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Karooooo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karooooo beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management sy

