Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $59.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.49 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $46.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,127.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,908.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,612.11 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,599.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

