FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

