FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Raised by KeyCorp

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $21.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $386.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $391.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.