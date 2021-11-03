Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

