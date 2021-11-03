Analyzing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.53 $238.40 million $9.64 43.63

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $62.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. The Cooper Companies has a consensus price target of $443.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than The Cooper Companies.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

