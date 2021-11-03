Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million.

WPM stock opened at C$49.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$65.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.86.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

