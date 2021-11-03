Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

