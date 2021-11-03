Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KHNGY. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

