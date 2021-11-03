Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been given a C$28.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.53.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.99. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.36 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

