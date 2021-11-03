Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

TSE TSU opened at C$43.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.89 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

