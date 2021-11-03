Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmonic traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 16694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $7,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harmonic by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 634,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

