Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $44.82. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 5,030 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

