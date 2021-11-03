Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) PT Raised to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AAF stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 60.70 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.10 ($1.53).

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

