Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 37.5%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.