Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 37.5%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.
Winland Company Profile
