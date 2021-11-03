ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.82. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

