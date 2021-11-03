Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

