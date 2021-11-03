Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,182,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,825.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.