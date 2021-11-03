U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

USCB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

