Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 916.17 ($11.97).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 936 ($12.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 920.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 867.74. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

