KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WST opened at $438.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

