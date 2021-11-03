Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,490,145.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,950 shares of company stock valued at $33,371,238.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

