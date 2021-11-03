Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

