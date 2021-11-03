FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Chegg has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $115.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
