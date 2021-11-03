First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

