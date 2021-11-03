FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

