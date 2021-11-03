Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.130-$1.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

