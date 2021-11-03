BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.482-$2.605 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. BCE has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

