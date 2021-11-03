TD Securities Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$53.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.92.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

