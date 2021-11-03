Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.60 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

