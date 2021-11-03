Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.