Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €84.80 ($99.76) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.66.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

