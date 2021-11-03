Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €84.80 ($99.76) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.66.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

