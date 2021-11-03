Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after acquiring an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

