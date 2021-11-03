Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

