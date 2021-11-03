Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.49 on Monday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,510,533. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

