Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €52.40 ($61.65) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.95 ($57.59).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.26.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

