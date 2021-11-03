Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.48. The company has a market cap of $925.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock valued at $806,516,037. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

