Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SILV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.