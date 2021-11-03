National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.10.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$55.22 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.66%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

