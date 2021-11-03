Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.