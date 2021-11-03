Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.36 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

